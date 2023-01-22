Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

ANI

Team India scripted a stunning series win against New Zealand with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Raipur on Saturday. Disciplined bowling by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj helped India bowl out New Zealand for just 108 before India wrapped up the chase in just 20.1 overs. Shubman Gill, who was part of the 72-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma, remained unbeaten on 40 in India's chase. After the match, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made a statement comparing Gill with Rohit Sharma, recalling his record a double century in the opening game of the series against New Zealand.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja recalled the double ton as he hailed Gill as "mini Rohit Sharma", comparing his batting techniques to the India legend. He further added that Gill needs to change nothing to his game.

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently,” said Raja. In the series opener in Hyderabad, Gill had scored a record-scripting 208 runs. He became the fifth India batter to score a double century in ODIs and the youngest ever to the feat.

