e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRamiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

In the series opener in Hyderabad, Gill had scored a record-scripting 208 runs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

Team India scripted a stunning series win against New Zealand with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Raipur on Saturday. Disciplined bowling by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj helped India bowl out New Zealand for just 108 before India wrapped up the chase in just 20.1 overs. Shubman Gill, who was part of the 72-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma, remained unbeaten on 40 in India's chase. After the match, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made a statement comparing Gill with Rohit Sharma, recalling his record a double century in the opening game of the series against New Zealand.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...
article-image

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja recalled the double ton as he hailed Gill as "mini Rohit Sharma", comparing his batting techniques to the India legend. He further added that Gill needs to change nothing to his game.

Read Also
Watch: Subhman Gill makes hilarious revelation about Ishan Kishan after historic ton, says 'Bandha...
article-image

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently,” said Raja. In the series opener in Hyderabad, Gill had scored a record-scripting 208 runs. He became the fifth India batter to score a double century in ODIs and the youngest ever to the feat.

Read Also
Ind vs SA: Subhman Gill chills with teammates ahead of 2nd ODI, see pics
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...

Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...

Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of...

Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of...

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza's women's doubles Grand Slam career ends with Round 2 defeat in...

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza's women's doubles Grand Slam career ends with Round 2 defeat in...

WFI AGM scheduled for today called off after wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's...

WFI AGM scheduled for today called off after wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's...