Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19, could miss India vs Pakistan game | Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Rahul Dravid, head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, is probably going to miss the 2022 Asia Cup after testing positive for Covid-19. The development has come right before the Indian team was scheduled to leave for the continental tournament in the UAE.

The Indian team that had flown to Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series did not include Dravid. VVS Laxman had taken over as the team's head coach while Dravid was away.

It has also been reported that players from the Indian team, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others, have arrived in the UAE ahead of the tournament's commencement.

Three days prior to the crucial encounter against their arch rivals Pakistan, the Indian team is scheduled to start training in Dubai.

A few additional players, including KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, and Deepak Hooda, who were playing against Zimbabwe would be arriving in Dubai a little later.