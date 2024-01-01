Rachin Ravindra Signs Autograph On CSK Poster For A Fan; Watch Video

Rachin Ravindra signs autograph for a fan | Credits: Twitter/WhistlePodu Army

Young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra acknowledged the request of a fan to autograph on the Chennai Super Kings poster on Monday, January 1.

Rachin has become a household name in international cricket following his sensational ODI World Cup debut in India, wherein amassed 578 runs at an average of 64.22 in 10 matches. He holds the record for the most runs scored in the World Cup debut, shattering Jonny Bairstow's previous record of 532 runs in 2019.

In a viral video, Rachin Ravindra can be seen humbly giving the autograph on the poster of Chennai Super Kings made by the fan following his practice session in New Zealand.

Interestingly, Rachin Ravindra was acquired by Chennai-based franchise for INR 1.8 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals raised their paddles to have New Zealand all-rounder on the board but CSK managed to sign him for the IPL 2024.

Nasser Hussain picks Rachin Ravindra as one of the next sensations

Former England captain turned cricket commentator Nasser Hussain picked Rachin Ravindra as one of the players to watch out for in the future.

In a video released by ICC on Instagram handle, Nasser Hussain stated that young New Zealand all-rounder has been revelation last year (2023), especially the way he performed at the top-order during the World Cup.

"Going into that World Cup, I’d seen him in England a bit. He came in at Lord’s down the order and smashed it around and I thought, crikey, he can play." Hussain said.

"And then, they moved him up to the top of the order and he was a revelation. So, Rachin Ravindra, hopefully he can continue his progression.”

Rachin was part of New Zealand squad in the recently T20I series against Bangladesh in December last year.