‘Raat Ko Waqt Chahiye Guzarne Ke Liye’: Sarfaraz Khan’s Father’s Poetic Response To Son’s Test Debut vs England

Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad Khan, came up with a brilliant response to his son's Test debut on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium (formerly SCA Stadium) in Rajkot on Thursday, January 15.

Sarfaraz received his debut Test cap from former India spin bowling legend Anil Kumble before the commencement of the Rajkot Test. The 25-year-old became the 311th player to represent Team India in Test Cricket. While Sarfaran Khan was receiving his Test cap, emotional father Naushad Khan and wife Romana Zahoor were proudly watching it on the sidelines.

During the first session, Naushad Khan made his commentary debut and offered a poetic reply to encapsulate his wait for the son to make his international debut for Team India.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra asked Naushad, "Did you wait for too long to see Sarfaraz Khan making his debut?"

Sarfaraz Khan's father replied, "Raat ko waqt chahiye guzarne ke liye, lekin Suraj meri marzi se nahi nikalne wala." (The night needs time to pass, but the sun won't rise as per my wish)

Naushad Khan was the happiest person when Sarfaraz Khan received the maiden India call-up after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test in Vizag. However, it was an emotional moment for a father to witness his son receiving Test cap that marks his career in an international career.

