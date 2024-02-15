IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan's Father Becomes Emotional As His Son Receives Maiden Test Cap In Rajkot

Sarfaraz Khan and his father Naushad Khan | Credits: Twitter

Sarfaraz Khan has finally realized his dream of representing India as he received his maiden Test captain from former Indian spinner Anil Kumble ahead of the third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, January 15.

Sarfaraz Khan was added to Test squad after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test in Vizag. However, the Mumbai batter retained his place in the squad as Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been ruled out of Rajkot. It was earlier reported that Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel would make their Test debuts against England.

It was a emotional moment for Sarfaraz Khan's family as his father, Naushad Khan and wife, Romana Zahoor were watching on the sidelines when the youngster received first Test cap from Anil Kumble.

In a picture that went viral on social media, Sarfaraz Khan's father couldn't control his tears as his son made his dream come true to play for Team India at international stage.

In another viral picture, emotional Naushad Khan kissed his son's maiden Test cap as a symbol of pride and accomplishment after grinding hard in domestic cricket. Notably, Naushad has been Sarfaraz Khan's coach throughout his cricketing journey thus far and played a vital role in nurturing his talent.

Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the consistent performers in domestic cricket, especially in Ranji Trophy over the last few years. Despite piling up runs season after season, Khan was snubbed by BCCI selectors until he was picked in the Test squad ahead of the Vizag Test against England.

In first-class cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 3912 runs, including 14 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 69.85 in 66 innings.