IND vs ENG: 'I Didn't Believe It In The Beginning' - Sarfaraz Khan On Receiving Maiden India Call-Up For 2nd Test vs England

The young Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has spoken about his emotions after receiving maiden Team India call-up for the 2nd Test against England. He was added to India Test squad alongside Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar after veteran Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of the Vizag Test due to respective injuries.

After grinding hard and piling runs in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has finally realized his dream of making it to the Test squad when BCCI announced a fresh squad for the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam on Monday.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sarfaraz Khan said that he didn't believe in the beginning when he received 'sudden call' about his selection to the team. He added that his father became emotional when he informed him good news and wanted to fulfill his dream of playing for Team India.

"I was getting ready to play Ranji Trophy and had kept my bags ready. Suddenly I got a call and got to know that I had been selected. I didn't believe it in the beginning. My father was at our native place (UP), I called him and he turned emotional too." The Mumbai batter said.

"Everyone knows that my father had been my coach till date. My only dream has been to fulfill his desire of me playing for the country. After the call-up, it does that feel that my hardwork has finally paid off and I'm very happy." Sarfaraz added.

Sarfaraz Khan was part of India A team for two unofficial Tests against England Lions, wherein he registered scores of 61, 4, and 55 in 3 innings.