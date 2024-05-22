‘R Ashwin Official Father Of Glenn Maxwell’: RCB Star Brutally Trolled After Golden Duck vs RR In IPL 2024 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell poor run of form in IPL 2024 continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the Eiminator against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Maxwell walked out to bat at no.5 after Camroon Green's dismissal at 97/3. Many would have thought that Glenn Maxwell silence his critics and step up for the team in an important clash against RR. However, much to the disappointment of the fans, the all-rounder threw away his wicket.

The dismissal took place in the 13th over of the RCB's batting when Maxwell attempted to slog off Ravichandran Ashwin's carrom ball delivery but only to slice it and went straight into the hands of Dhruv Jurel, who was positioned at long-on.

With this Glenn Maxwell registered his fourth duck of the ongoing IPL season and overall 18th duck, joint-most alongside his RCB teammate Dinesh Karthik in the history of the tournament. He overtook former Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma's tally of 17 ducks in the IPL.

Following Maxwell's dismissal, fans took to social media handle, especially X (formerly Twitter) and brutally trolled RCB all-rounder for his lacklustre performances in the ongoing IPL season.

Here's how Netizens trolled Glenn Maxwel

Ashwin official father of Glenn Maxwell pic.twitter.com/CQR8CJ43aq — N. (@Relax_Boisss07) May 22, 2024

Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024:

-52 runs

-43 balls

-5.8 Avg

-120 Strike rate

-4 Ducks (2 Golden)🦆



Absolute Banger of the season 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IZDYcxjy6e — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 22, 2024

Glenn Maxwell could have taken his time. Bro was in a hurry. pic.twitter.com/xqK6Tv08Mn — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 22, 2024

Glenn Maxwell has an ego issue with Ravichandran Ashwin. He just wants to smack him and that's why the latter wins the battle because he plays with his mind. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 22, 2024

Glenn Maxwell His Owner (Every Bowler) pic.twitter.com/ohBG08oIj3 — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) May 22, 2024

Performance chart of Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/3qliHKiJ5E — Meet Shah (@MeetshahV) May 22, 2024

RCB players with Glenn Maxwell after the match😂😂#RCBvsRR



pic.twitter.com/DmX69s5spf — varsha (@vashi1999) May 22, 2024