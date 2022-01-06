Quinton de Kock, wife blessed with a daughter

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and his wife became parents to a baby girl on Thursday. De Kock's former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Heartiest congratulations to Quinton and Sasha for the birth of their daughter Kiara 👶😍



Best wishes from #OneFamily 😇💙#MumbaiIndians @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/isBTZLi7zQ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 6, 2022

De Kock was going to miss the last two Tests against India expecting the birth of his child. However, after South Africa lost the first Test in Centurion, de Kock announced shock retirement from Tests.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:23 PM IST