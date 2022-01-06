e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex tumbles 621.31 pts to end at 59,601.84; Nifty slumps 179.35 pts to 17,745.90
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Quinton de Kock, wife blessed with a daughter

FPJ Web Desk
Quinton de Kock in action for South Africa. | Photo: Twitter

Quinton de Kock in action for South Africa. | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and his wife became parents to a baby girl on Thursday. De Kock's former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to make the announcement.

De Kock was going to miss the last two Tests against India expecting the birth of his child. However, after South Africa lost the first Test in Centurion, de Kock announced shock retirement from Tests.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
Advertisement