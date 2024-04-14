 'Put On Some Calories': KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Urges Media Personnel To Feast On Rasgullas Arranged By Them For New Year; Video
'Put On Some Calories': KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Urges Media Personnel To Feast On Rasgullas Arranged By Them For New Year; Video

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir urged media personnel to feast on Rasgullas on account of New Year.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Gautam Gambhir (L). | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir, on Saturday. held a press conference ahead of their big match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (April 14th). However, one of the highlights of the press conference was how he announced the arrangement of sweets for the media personnel on the account of new year.

The video shared by the Knight Riders' official Twitter handle saw the former skipper hilariously urging the media personnel to put on some calories. Later, they obliged and went on to feast on Rasgullas, as shown in the video.

Gautam Gambhir throws his weight behind Mitchell Starc amid his struggles:

With Mitchell Starc claiming only 2 wickets in 4 matches in IPL 2024, the 42-year-old believes a few mediocre outings doesn't make him a poor prospect as he reckons the Aussie bowler remains a massive threat. He stated:

"In a team sport, it’s the wins that matter. We have got three wins out of four. Why should I not be happy with anyone’s performance? See, people have bad and good days, ultimately, it’s the team that needs to win. And we’ve got decent results in the first four games of the competition. And we all know that how big a threat Mitchell Starc is. Four games don’t make him a bad bowler."

Starc became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history, fetching INR 24.75 crore from the Knight Riders.

