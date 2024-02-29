 PSL 9: Shadab Khan & Alex Hales Fall Flat On Field After Suffering Nasty Collision During KK vs IU; Watch
PSL 9: Shadab Khan & Alex Hales Fall Flat On Field After Suffering Nasty Collision During KK vs IU; Watch

PSL 9: Shadab Khan & Alex Hales Fall Flat On Field After Suffering Nasty Collision During KK vs IU; Watch

Shadab Khan & Alex Hales suffered a nasty collision as they fell flat on the field during PSL 9 clash

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Shadab Khan and Alex Hales during the collision. | (Credits: Twitter)

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan collided with Alex Hales while fielding in the PSL 9 game against the Karachi Kings on Wednesday. In the video that has gone viral on social media, Shadab and Hales were racing for the ball straight back over the bowler's head and ended up colliding against one another.

The incident occurred in the final ball of Karachi Kings' innings as Kieron Pollard struck the ball over Hunain Shah's head. Hales and Shadab came running from the opposite side, but ended up colliding against one another, knocking themselves off with the blow. In the clip, the physios could be seen attending to both, but the pair got up on their own and looked okay.

