PSL 9: 13 Players Of Karachi Kings Squad Reportedly Infected With Food Poisoning, 1 Taken To Hospital

Karachi Kings. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings have reportedly suffered a major setback as 13 players in their squad are currently suffering from food poisoning amid the season 9 of the tournament. According to Cricket Pakistan.pk, one of the players had to be taken to a local hospital as his condition deteriorated.

However, the Karachi Kings' management reportedly confirmed that they are still in a good position to field a competitive team against the Quetta Gladiators on Thursday. Karachi Kings have also had similar problems as James Vince and Daniel Sams were rendered unfit due to stomach problems on Wednesday. Their head coach Phil Simmons also sustained some health issues.

Karachi Kings languishing at the bottom of the points table in PSL 9:

Meanwhile, the Karachi-based franchise haven't been at their best in the ongoing edition of the PSL, losing and winning 2 each. They performed impressively in their latest match, which was against defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Batting first, the Qalandars made a healthy 175 in 20 overs, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 72 off 45 deliveries.

Thank you Lahore for the hospitality, we move to City of Lights for our home games ❤️💙#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/1GAYSI8VZe — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 25, 2024

Despite losing their top three cheaply, Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard played exceptionally well. The experienced duo shared a 95-run stand, with Pollard top-scoring with 58 off 33 deliveries. It came down to 11 required off the final over as Hasan Ali started it off with a maximum.

While the match got dramatic in the end, the Kings sneaked home with 2 wickets to spare.