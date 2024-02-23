PSL 2024: DRS Controversy Erupts During Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators; Watch

DRS Controversy in PSL 2024 match | Credits: Twitter

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was overshadowed by the controversy around Decision Review System (DRS) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, February 22.

The incident took place in the 11th over of Quetta Gladiators' innings and Rilee Rossouw was at the strike batting on 13 off 18 balls. South African batter faced a delivery off United's Agha Salman but it directly hit the pads when he attempted a sweep shot. The on-field umpire gave his decision as 'Out' after the bowler appealed for it.

Rossouw had a doubt and decided to take DRS for his LBW. Much to the shock of Islamabad United's players, the ball completely missed the stump. The ball-tracking system revealed the error, with the impact showing outside off and ball was spinning away from the stumps. The ball was clearly hitting the stumps but the DRS was shown otherwise.

What a big blunder by DRS Technology in PSL. They totally changed the ball, impact and projection of it. It definitely is a very suspicious and controversial decision which needs an inquiry. #HBLPSL9 | #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/WPYXxS7cwo — Cricket Nerd (@goodmen761) February 22, 2024

The error in the DRS took the game away from Islamabad United as Quetta Gladiators took advantage of it and played a gritty knock of 33 off 38 balls to help his side achieve the target of 139 with three wickets in hand and 1.4 overs to spare.

However, the glitch in DRS technology has hurted Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United's chances of winning the match after the bowlers triggered a batting collapse and were edge ahead of Quetta Gladiators.

'Technology was at fault': Fumed Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan was visibly disappointed over the glitch in DRS technology that cost his team a victory over Quetta Gladiators. Shadab put blame on DRS for United's defeat, adding that minor mistake shouldn't happen in a big tournament like PSL.

"I think technology was at fault for this loss. We were shown a different ball as to the review ( the review of Rossouw)." The 25-year-old said.

"I bowled 4 overs as a leg spinner, it wasn’t turning much. This one showed impact outside off and spinning away further. In a big tournament like this, there shouldn’t be such mistakes." Shadab added.