PSG forward Kylian Mbappe breaks this record of Lionel Messi in Champions League

Lionel Messi's record of scoring 20 goals as the youngest player in Champions League history has been shattered by Paris Saint-German forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, giving his side a three-goal lead at half-time after Neymar had already scored a brace.

At 21 years and 355 days, Mbappe is the youngest player to reach 20 career goals in the Champions League, with Messi previously having set the mark at 22 years, 266 days.

Mbappe's record came just days after he reached another career milestone, scoring his 100th goal for PSG with his strike against Montpellier.

PSG and Basakeshir were slated to lock horns on Tuesday, but the match was postponed to the next day as the Turkish side had walked off the pitch in the first half, alleging that the club's assistant coach had been racially abused.

On Wednesday, the match resumed after the 14th minute, and PSG walked away with a 5-1 win over the visitors as Neymar scored a hat-trick and Mbappe registered a brace.

