'Proud of you ladies': Netizens thrilled as India women's cricket team confirm medal on debut at Commonwealth Games 2022, beat England to reach final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
Netizens were left overjoyed after Indian women's cricket team entered final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating England by four runs in semifinals on Saturday.

With this win, India confirmed a the silver medal in cricket.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal.

In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.

Fans took to social media to rave about the team's achievement

Here are a few reactions

