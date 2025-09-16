Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Bengal Warriorz Outclass UP Yoddhas 41-37

The Bengal Warriorz scripted a brilliant turnaround and etched a crucial 41-37 win against the UP Yoddhas at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday. It was an important victory after four straight losses for the Season 7 PKL champions, led by their skipper Devank Dalal’s sixth consecutive Super 10 and Ashish’s High Five as their side returned to winning ways.

The Yoddhas got off to a strong start with a successful opening raid from Guman Singh. The Bengal Warriorz quickly responded and levelled the score through a raid by Devank, but the Yoddhas regained their lead soon after.

The Yoddhas’ defence showed solid coordination, especially in the first ten minutes, as they consistently stopped the Warriorz’ raiders and maintained control of the game. Their defensive efforts paid off when they inflicted an ALL OUT, extending their lead to 10-4. By the time the first Time Out was called, the UP Yoddhas had built a comfortable cushion, leading 12-5 and keeping the pressure firmly on the Bengal Warriorz.

The Warriorz began the second quarter with a brief fightback, scoring a couple of quick points to cut the deficit to five. However, the Yoddhas quickly regained control and stretched their lead to 15-9 with composed raids from Guman and a tight defence commanded by Ashu Singh and Hitesh.

The Warriorz then responded with two crucial points — one from a successful raid by Devank and the other through a Bonus Point — narrowing the gap to 12-16. Despite this push, the Yoddhas stayed steady and maintained their advantage, heading into halftime with an 18-13 lead.

The Bengal Warriorz opened the second half by picking up quick points and cutting the deficit to 15-18. However, the Yoddhas responded swiftly, with their defence stepping up once again to earn them another point and regain momentum.

Although the Warriorz’ defence stayed alert and worked hard to resist, the UP Yoddhas kept finding gaps and steadily added to their tally. By the time the Time-Out was called in the second half, the Yoddhas had extended their lead to 25-22.

The restart marked a major shift in momentum as the Bengal Warriorz inflicted an ALL OUT and surged ahead 26-25, with Devank securing a crucial raid point. The UP Yoddhas, though, quickly levelled the score through a successful raid from Gagan Gowda.

The Warriorz then tightened their grip on the contest. Ashish completed his High Five, while Devank continued his outstanding form, notching up yet another Super 10 — his sixth in as many matches this season.

Read Also Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers Register First Home Win Over UP Yoddhas

As the game entered the final three minutes, the contest remained on a knife-edge with the Warriorz narrowly leading 34-33. They then delivered a decisive blow by inflicting another ALL OUT, stretching their lead to 38-34 with less than two minutes remaining. Holding their composure in the closing moments, the Warriorz sealed a hard-fought four-point victory.