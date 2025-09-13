Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers Register First Home Win Over UP Yoddhas

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first win at home, delivering a commanding performance to secure a 41-29 win against UP Yoddhas, in front of a packed house at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

For the two-time champions, Nitin Kumar carried on his fine form to register another Super 10, while Ali Samadi also shined with nine raid points. Reza Mirbagheri also registered four tackles, while Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar bagged three tackles each. For UP Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda’s 15 points and Sumit Sangwan’s four tackle points on the night was not enough.

It was a sedate start for the home side,with UP Yoddhas imposing themselves on the mat. Shivam Chaudhary opened his sides account with a bonus point, while Bhavani Rajput also scored a two-point raid, giving the Yoddhas an early lead. Gagan Gowda also got on the board for them, allowing his side to put the Pink Panthers' defenders under pressure in the early stages.

Soon after, Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi led the charge for the hosts as they looked to inject some impetus into the contest. The latter did so with a two-point raid, levelling the scores at 5-5. Building on that momentum, the Pink Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT courtesy a tackle from Reza Mirbagheri, giving his side a three-point lead heading into the first timeout.

The home side opened up a five-point gap with the Iranian duo of Ali Samadi and Reza Mirbagheri contributing on both ends of the mat. The former was on a roll, delivering another ALL OUT with a two-point raid and enabling the Pink Panthers to open up a ten-point gap. The two-time champions further established their dominance to have a 23-12 lead at half time.

The Yoddhas stormed out with intent at the start of the second half with Gagan Gowda leading the way on the offensive end. Sumit Sangwan also registered his first tackle, closing the gap slightly for his side. However, a Super Tackle from Deepanshu Khatri ensured that the Pink Panthers hold onto their ten-point advantage.

With their healthy lead, the hosts slowed down the tempo of the game to keep their noses in front. For the Yoddhas, Sumit Sangwan tried to inspire his team with four tackle points. Despite the captain’s best efforts, his team trailed by double digits heading into the last quarter of the game.

The Pink Panthers remained relentless to ensure they closed out the game convincingly. In fact, it was the first time in five matches, that they registered ten tackle points in a match. Meanwhile, Gagan Gowda continued to fight for the Yoddhas, completing his fourth Super 10 in PKL 12.

Nitin Kumar also registered his Super 10, delivering another ALL OUT to put the finishing touches on an authoritative performance. Gagan Gowda ended with a Super Raid for the Yoddhas, but it wasn’t enough as the Jaipur Pink Panthers completed a 41-29 rout.