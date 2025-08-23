Pro Kabaddi League: Maharashtra Continues To Produce Talented Kabaddi Players: Mayur Kadam

Defender Mayur Kadam (C) tries to tackle raider Devank Dalal during Bengal Warriorz training session at NMSA, Vashi. | Vijay Dongale VD

Bengal Warriorz defender Mayur Kadam is one of the many Maharashtra players who will be active in the Pro Kabaddi League starting from August 29. The game traditionally played in courtyards and by lower-middle-class boys in Maharashtra villages and towns has given significant contribution to the development and popularisation of kabaddi both nationally and internationally.

However, in the last couple of decades Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and departmental teams like Services and Railways have gone stronger and halted Maharashtra's reign. But Kadam feels the emergence of players has only grown and the craze of youth towards the sport has only gone a notch higher in the western state. Maharashtra has the second best representation in the PKL Season 12 after Haryana. However, the Raigad lad feels there are many talented players in Maharashtra who go unnoticed.

“I come from a small village in Raigad. There are many matches and tournaments played at village and district level. I have seen many good players in my district and across Maharashtra. But they miss out because scouts don't reach them. I was lucky to be scouted early which allowed me to play at top level,” Kadam said after a training session recently at Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Vashi. His franchise has been training rigorously in Navi Mumbai for over two months to get ready for the event.

Kadam was first scouted in 2021 and was picked by Bengaluru Bulls during the PKL auction the same year. He was retained by Bulls in Season 10. The talented defender later was picked by Patna Pirates in season 10, were he got his first award at a major event with six tackle points in a match. Last year he was with Warriorz and was retained by his franchise for the upcoming season by using Final Bid Match.

The right cover scored 33 tackle points in 17 matches, including 2 High 5s in PKL 11. He will add experience in the defense along with Nitesh Kumar who was also retained by Bengal Warriorz by using FBM card.

Kadam has been also putting in hard yards to improve his skills and make much more impression in the season. “We have been training hard here. I have worked on my game and am trying to make more tackles and be valuable. We are learning how to avoid mistakes we committed in the last season. I want to do well for the team and help the team qualify and make it champion,” he said.

Residing close to the training camp, means Kadam could meet his family off and on during preparatory camp in Navi Mumbai ahead of the gruelling PKL 12 season.

“We do fitness in the morning and mat practice in the evening on a regular basis. My house is just a few hours drive from here. We generally do cross country on weekends and I make a point to meet family after taking permission from the coach (Naveen Kumar),” he said.



The senior pro believes Pro Kabaddi League has increased the reach of the game and also made it an urban favourite. “We became professionals because of the League and enjoy recognition and accolades because the game is telecasted live. It has lifted the game and made it an urban favourite also,” he signed off.