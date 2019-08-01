Pro Kabaddi 2019: Unbeaten record at stake as Gujarat Fotunegiants clash with Dabang Delhi K.C.

Mumbai: With unbeaten record at stake, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi K.C. face each other at NSCI Dome on the penultimate day of the Mumbai leg in season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday. Last year’s finalists Fortunegiants have once again made a strong start to this season so far and have managed to pick up convincing wins from their first two matches. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi who have registered three wins out of three will also look to keep alive their winning run with a victory against a formidable Gujarat side.

After registering narrow victories in the opening two matches, Delhi registered a comfortable 41-21 victory over Haryana Steelers in their last outing. Raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit have made a great start to their season and will look to continue their good form against a strong Gujarat side. In defence, Captain Joginder Narwal along with Iranian defender Saeid Ghaffari have kept the opposition raiders on their toe. Experienced all-rounder Meraj Sheykh is yet to hit the mat running, but a good performance against Gujarat side will certainly boost his confidence for the whole season. Experienced duo of Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal who have been quiet so far will also look to get back among points.

Two time finalist Gujarat Fortunegiants have also started their season with two convincing wins in their first two matches and will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten run with victory against Dabang Delhi K.C. Coach Manpreet Singh’s side has many match winners in their side and don’t rely on individual brilliance to carve out victory for the team. Raiders Sachin, More G B and Sonu Jaglan will look to dismantle Delhi’s defence with their raids, with all-rounder Rohit Gulia providing the supporting role for the other raiders. Their defence also looks like a solid and settled unit with star defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal capable of thwarting the strongest of attacks on their day.

While both teams look strong on paper, it is the performance on the mat that will matter a lot bringing an end to the unbeaten run of one team.