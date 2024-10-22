'Privilege Was Misused By Her Father': Khar Gymkhana On Revoking Jemimah Rodrigues' Honorary Membership

A top official of the Khar Gymkhana on Tuesday responded to the issue of the club revoking Jemimah Rodrigues' membership by clarifying that the privilege was misused by the Indian cricket star's father which is why they had to take such a harsh decision.

Rodrigues lost her membership of the prestigious Mumbai club after her father, Ivan, allegedly booked the presidential hall for 1.5 years and held 35 religious gatherings at the venue under the banner of Brother Manuel Ministries.

Religious conversion at gatherings

Club members raised concerns, claiming these events were aimed at converting vulnerable individuals, which violates the club’s rules.

"As far as her membership is concerned absolutely she is the pride of the country. We wish her well and wish she brings more accolades to the country. There is no issue about that.

"The membership was given to her...The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall. The booking was for 1.5 years our members were not getting the space...To misuse that privilege is an issue," said Managing committee member Shiv Malhotra.

He emphasised that Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws, particularly Rule 4A, prohibit any form of religious activity on the premises.

Malhotra further pointed out that while such activities are reported across the country, it was shocking to see it happening at their club.

The honorary three-year membership had been offered to Jemimah Rodrigues in 2023, allowing her to use the club's facilities.