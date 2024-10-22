Mumbai: Khar Gymkhana Cancels Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues' Honorary Membership; Know Why

Mumbai: Khar Gymkhana, one of Mumbai's historic clubs, revoked the membership of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues following complaints regarding her father, Ivan Rodrigues, allegedly using the club for unauthorised religious activities. The decision was reportedly made during the club's annual general body meeting on October 20, 2024.

According to an Indian Express report quoting club officials, Ivan Rodrigues reportedly hosted 35 events at the club's presidential hall over the course of a year and a half, allegedly linked to religious gatherings under the banner of Brother Manuel Ministries. Club members raised concerns, claiming these events were aimed at converting vulnerable individuals, which violates the club’s rules.

Club's Rules Prohibit Religious Gatherings In Their Premises

Shiv Malhotra, a managing committee member of the club, stated that the events featured music, dancing and large screens, with claims of religious conversions taking place during these gatherings. He emphasized that Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws, particularly Rule 4A, prohibit any form of religious activity on the premises. Malhotra further pointed out that while such activities are reported across the country, it was shocking to see it happening at their club.

Ex-Khar Gymkhana President Attended One Of The Events

According to the report, the issue was first brought to light by a staff member who informed former Khar Gymkhana president Nitin Gadekar about the ongoing events. Gadekar, along with other members, visited one of the sessions and found what he described as trance music playing in a dark room, accompanied by religious speeches. Gadekar expressed his astonishment at how such events were allowed in the first place and supported the decision to cancel Jemimah’s honorary membership.

Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani confirmed the cancellation to Indian Express, stating that the membership was revoked following the resolution passed by members present at the meeting. The honorary three-year membership had been offered to Jemimah Rodrigues in 2023, allowing her to use the club's facilities.