Premier League To Use Artificial Intelligence From New Season, Technology To Deliver VAR Verdicts Within Seconds

VAR or video-assisted refereeing has always been in controversy since it was first introduced in football. The technology was introduced to make football decisions fairer. However system has failed to impress everyone due to inaccurate decisions and lengthy time taken while reviewing footage. However, the Premier League is set to revolutionise football refereeing by using an AI-powered camera system for VAR.

According to a report by The Guardian, the new AI-powered system developed by Genius Sports will focus on offsides using semi-automatic offside technology (SAOT). The report also talks about Genius claiming that the average waiting time for VAR decisions can be reduced to around 30 seconds.

Genius Sports is understood to have beaten the Premier League’s existing data partner Hawk-Eye to win the SAOT contract. Back in April during Premier League Shareholders' meeting , clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology.

How will AI-powered Camera work during VAR decisions?

The computer vision cameras capture 10,000 surface data points for each player and the ball, enabling Genius to instantly create so-called “offside walls” for the VAR and match officials, with its 3D player graphics also to be made available for TV viewers. The Premier League plans to install 28 of these AI cameras across all Premier League grounds, with the aim of having them in use after the international break next month.

Was SAOT used before?

SAOT has been used by UEFA during 2022-23 Champions League as well as by FIFA for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Serie A was the first European domestic league to switch to SAOT, introducing it in January 2023 . Mexico's Liga BBVA MX also introduced it in January 2023, and it has been used in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League. LaLiga had already announced it would introduce SAOT for the 2024-25 season.