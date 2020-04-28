Premier League to resume in June amid COVID-19 crisis?

The English Premier League that has remained off action since mid-March in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, could reportedly see a resumption in July.

Top clubs are supposed to meet on Friday to discuss the league's future.

The league could return in action as early as June 8 to have it concluded by the end of July.

UK Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said during parliamentary questions: "I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community.

"But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance."

As per the proposed timeline, the clubs will have to resume full training by May 18. Meanwhile, some top-flight like Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have already eased their way back, but warned its players to abide by social distancing guidelines.

The remaining matches will have to be played behind closed doors.

The English Football League (EFL) has pledged to have rigorous coronavirus testing in place.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga is aiming to kick off again on May 9 pending government approval.