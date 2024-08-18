Premier League: Nottingham Forest's Danilo Suffers Horrifying Season-Ending Injury Inside 10 Mins During Opening Match Against Bournemouth; Video

Image: X

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo suffered a horrific injury during the opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League match against Bournemouth. He was taken off the field on stretcher after sickening leg injury just eight minutes into the match. The incident happened when Danilo challenged for a header in the center of the pitch and landed awkwardly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Brazilian was treated on the pitch by medical staff of Nottingham Forest. The members of the response team created a protective barrier around him. Fans and players were relieved to see Danilo giving a thumbs up while he was carried out of the field.

Danilo joined Nottingham Forest from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January 2023 and went onto become a key player for the team. So far he has made 43 appearances.

Club manager Nuno Espirito Santo gave update on Santos injury during the post-match press-conference. Speaking to Sky Sports he said, "It's a tough moment for all, especially for Danilo. We don't know yet what has happened but we know it's serious,".

He added,"Since last season he has been talented in the way he manages the game. He is a very good player so it is a tough moment. Everyone loves him in the dressing room,".

Forest may now need to explore options in the transfer market to find a replacement and strengthen their squad to cope with his absence

Danilo gives update on his injury

Post injury, Danilo took to social media an gave update about his injury he wrote, "Hey guys,' he began in post. I'm just stopping by to say that I'm fine, thank God, and I'm already home. We'll be back soon. Thank you for all the messages of support."

image: Instagram/Danilo

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest match highlights

Bournemouth drew their opening match against Nottingham Forest 1-1 on the opening matchday of the Premier League season. The Cherries were without striker Dominic Solanke who made his move to Tottenham during transfer window.

Chris Wood broke the deadlock when he Scored from close range to give Forest a first-half lead. Bournemouth in search of an equaliser were rewarded in the 86th minute as Harry Toffolo's clearance rebounded for Antoine Semenyo to score from close range.

The draw is the first to be played out in the 2024-25 Premier League season leaving Bournemouth and Forest in sixth and seventh respectively, with one point apiece.