Premier League: Brighton deal Arsenal the final nail in pursuit of title with 3-0 win at the Emirates

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League have all but faded away after they suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Brighton, who are chasing a spot in Europe, dominated the second half and scored three goals through Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan. The loss put Arsenal on 81 points with two games remaining, four points behind leaders Manchester City, who are on the brink of securing the title after their win against Everton.

Brighton move up to sixth place

Brighton's win moved them up to sixth place, with games in hand on the teams around them. The victory put them in a good position to secure a spot in European competition. Brighton have 58 points with four games still remaining.

Arsenal lacked energy

There was a hint of resignation in the air among Arsenal's fans as they entered the Emirates Stadium after Manchester City's 3-0 victory at Everton. Arsenal lacked energy as Brighton controlled the game with their measured passing game. The Gunners' cause was not helped by losing forward Gabriel Martinelli to injury midway through the first half.

Brighton's measured approach

Brighton had the upper hand in the first half, and although Arsenal had a few chances, they could not convert them. Brighton, on the other hand, hogged possession and were always a threat, with Enciso having two clear sights on goal.

Arsenal's lethargy punished by Brighton

Arsenal looked deflated after Enciso's 51st-minute goal and crestfallen after Undav lobbed the ball over Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute. Estupinan added insult to injury by completing Arsenal's misery in stoppage time.

Arsenal's title hopes unravelled

Arsenal's brave challenge for their first title since 2004 has unravelled in disappointing fashion as the pressure mounted. The Gunners had drawn with Liverpool and West Ham, having led in each game by two goals, and then drew 3-3 at home to relegation-bound Southampton last month. These results gave the initiative to City, who have churned out points with ruthless efficiency.

Arsenal's last chance for redemption

Arsenal's last chance for redemption is to win their remaining two games and hope for City to drop points. However, even if Arsenal win their games, City can wrap up the title next Sunday against Chelsea.