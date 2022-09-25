'Pot calling kettle black': Indian fans remind Mohammad Asif of his spot-fixing act after ex-pacer slams Deepti Sharma for Mankading

Indian fans slammed former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Asif for criticising India women's spinner Deepti Sharma for Mankading and reminded him of his spot-fixing days.

Deepti's act of 'Mankading' England's Charlotte Dean during India's 16-run win in the third and final ODI at Lord's, has left cricketers and fans divided with many slamming her for breaking the 'spirit of cricket'.

Asif too took to social media to slam Deepti calling it 'very unfair and terrible act'.

The pacer posted a picture of Deepti and Dean and captioned it: "We can see it clearly there is no intention of bowling the ball, she is looking towards the non striker batter to cheat her. This is very unfair & terrible act worst spirit."

This is very unfair & terrible act worst spirit 🙏#mankading #mankad #Cheater#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/SQCLYN3P7h — Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif26_) September 24, 2022

After Asif's tweet, Indian fans took to the comment section to remind him of the time when he was involved in spot-fixing in 2005 and was banned from cricket.

ICC banned the Pakistan trio — team captain Salman Butt, and the fast bowlers Asif and Mohammad Amir— who were accused of spot-fixing during a Test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's, London, in August 2010.

The scandal centered on three members of Pakistan's national cricket team, who were convicted of taking bribes from a bookmaker, Mazhar Majeed, to deliberately bowl no-balls at certain pre-arranged moments during the Test.

Here are few fan reactions

