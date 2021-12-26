Police Shield: Benevolent Suryakumar Yadav hands over cash prize to Police Gymkhana groundsman

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the batsman of the final of the 74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2021-2022 on Sunday and he handed over the cash prize to the groundstaff of the Police Gymkhana.

Yadav scored a blistering 249 in under 200 balls that helped Parsee Gymkhana post a mammoth 524. Parsee Gymkhana then extended their run of title wins, registering their third successive tournament victory after downing Payyade Sports Club by 298 runs.

Parsee Gymkhana continued their dominance on the second day as their bowlers bundled out Payyade Sports Club for a paltry 171 runs in 49 overs in the first innings. Medium pacers Siddharth Raut (4 for 47) and Shivam Malhotra (2 for 17) and off-spinner Sagar Udeshi (3 for 53) were responsible for dismissing Payyade batsmen cheaply. Payyade’s lower order batsmen Atif Attarwala (38 runs), Pradeep Sahu (31 runs) and Akash Parkar (26 runs) were the only three batsmen who got some decent runs.

In the second (40 overs) innings, Parsee Gymkhana was dismissed for 142 runs in 37.4 overs. Prolific batsman Sachin Yadav top-scored with 53 runs, while left-arm medium-pacers Roystan Dias (5 for 51), and Aatif Attarwala (4 for 39) picked up the wickets.

Payyade who in their second essay needed 495 runs to win from 40 overs managed to score 197 for the loss of six wickets and lost by 298 runs. Bhupen Lalwani 46 runs, Siddhesh Lad 46 runs, and Pradeep Sahu unbeaten 40 runs were the top run-scorers. Sagar Udeshi (3 for 65) got the wickets.

Brief scores: Parsee Gymkhana 524/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 249 & 142 all out(Sachin Yadav 53; Roystan Dias 5/51, Atif Attarwala 4/39) beat Payyade Sports Club 171 all out (Atif Attarwala 38; Siddharth Raut 4/47) & 197/6 (Bhupen Lalwani 46, Siddhesh Lad 46, Pradeep Sahu 40*; Sagar Udeshi 3/65) by 298 runs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:35 PM IST