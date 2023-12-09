Police Invitation Shield Cricket 2023: MCA Colts, Victory CC Record Thumping Wins

Representative Image

Mumbai: In a resounding performance, the MCA Colts secured a commanding 9-wicket victory against Islam Gymkhana during the second round of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023 at the Islam Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive this Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Islam Gymkhana struggled, managing only 70 runs in 19.2 overs. Abhinav Singh contributed 35 runs, but the dynamic duo of Aditya Dhumal (4 for 11) and Kruthik Hangawadi (4 for 27) dominated the innings. MCA Colts effortlessly chased down the target, reaching 71 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 10.4 overs.

In another Group-C league match, Victory CC secured a swift 8-wicket victory over UPL Sponsors XI. Choosing to bat first, UPL Sponsors XI were dismissed for 75 runs in 29.3 overs. Vijay Gohil (5 for 24) and Yash Chavan (4 for 5) showcased their bowling prowess. Victory Cricket Club responded by easily scoring 76 for 2 wickets in 15.4 overs, with Ramanpreet Ghoman contributing 32 runs.

Meanwhile, National CC's Prabhakar Nishad stole the show by claiming six wickets for 57 runs, restricting Bombay Gymkhana to 183 all out in 31.2 overs. Nikhil Patil (65 runs) and Sumeir Zaveri (57 runs) played crucial roles in boosting Bombay Gymkhana's total. In response, National CC posted 62 for 4 wickets in 19 overs.Brief scores

Shivaji Park Gymkhana 205 (Aditya Anand 65, Mairaj Khan 46, Kunal Navrange 44; Ankush Jaiswal 3/41, Shreyas Gurav 3/54) Vs MIG Cricket Club; Mumbai Police 240-8 (Harsh Rane 93, Dashrath Chavan 51; Dhanit Raut 3/69) Vs Parkophene Cricketers; D.Y. Patil Sports Academy 199 (Aman Khan 92, Anand Bias 73; Vinayak Bhoir 3-24, Atharva Bhosale 3-56) Vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 14 for no loss.