Umang National Trophy 2023 Begins At Old Campion Ground: J&K Emerges Winner Of 1st Match Of India's First Divyang Women Cricket

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jammu and Kashmir was the winner of the first match of India's first Divyang Women Cricket whereas the MP team was adjudged winner of the first match of Men’ Wheelchair Cricket. The events were part of the inaugural day of six-day ‘ Umang National Trophy 2023,’ organised by Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society on Friday.

The Divyang Women Cricket match was held at Old Campion Ground. The first match under Divyang Women Cricket, while batting, the team of J&K scored 66 runs losing 3 wickets in the stipulated time. MP team scored only 57 runs in the stipulated overs. The J&K team won match by 11 runs. Rubina Jahan was the player of the match. It was part of the inaugural day of six-day ‘ Umang National Trophy 2023,’ organised by Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society.

Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated the Divyang Women and Men's Wheelchair Tournament on Friday. The first match in the wheelchair cricket tournament between team of Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh was held in which MP won by seven wickets. Anil Singhania was the man of the match. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh scored 82 runs for 7 wickets. MP won the match by 7 wickets by losing 83 runs and three wickets. Ten teams from seven states of the country are participating in the tournament.