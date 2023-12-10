Police Invitation Shield Cricket 2023: Mairaj Khan Shines in Shivaji Park’s Big Win Over Defending Champs MIG

Mumbai: Mairaj Khan's stellar all-around performance took centre stage in Shivaji Park Gymkhana's commanding 135-run triumph over defending champions MIG Cricket Club during the second round of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023. The showdown unfolded at the MIG CC ground in Bandra on a Sunday.

Facing the bat, Shivaji Park Gymkhana amassed a formidable 205 all out in 53.2 overs. Opener Aditya Anand showcased a solid 97-ball 65, complemented by Mairaj Khan's patient 87-ball 46 and Kunal Navrange's 44 runs. MIG CC's Ankush Jaiswal (3 for 41) and Shreyas Gurav (3 for 54) made significant contributions to the bowling attack, claiming multiple wickets.

In reply, MIG Cricket Club faltered against Mairaj Khan's disciplined off-spin, where he clinched an impressive 5 wickets for just 7 runs. Left-arm spinner Varun Joijode also played a crucial role, securing 3 for 18, limiting their opponents to a mere 70 all out in 24.2 overs and securing a substantial victory margin.

This marked MIG CC's second consecutive defeat while registering Shivaji Park Gymkhana's first win.

In other matchups, Bombay Gymkhana secured a narrow 4-run victory against National CC, and P.J. Hindu Gymkhana comfortably defeated D.Y. Patil Sports Academy by 6 wickets. Both Bombay Gymkhana and Hindu Gymkhana now boast two wins each.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Gymkhana suffered their second successive defeat, succumbing by 6 wickets to Parkophene Cricketers, who secured their first win in the group.