Poch Out, Mou In: How the footballing world reacted

Mauricio Pochettino is no longer the Spurs boss. Seven months and three days after he orchestrated one of the greatest Champions League comebacks ever, the Argentine coach has been fired. Spurs have struggled domestically since the turn of the year, collecting only 25 points from their last 24 EPL fixtures, across this season and last, and their terrible start to this season has seen Pochettino lose chairman Daniel Levy's trust.
While the news of his departure was shocking in and of itself, Spurs acted quickly to one-up themselves, appointing the one, the only, Jose Mourinho within 12 hours of Pochettino's sacking. The Special One comes with his own baggage, and Twitter went into meltdown at these two massive announcements.
Here's what people are saying:
