PM Narendra Modi declares 44th Chess Olympiad open in Chennai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 44th Chess Olympiad open at grand inauguration programme being organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actor Rajinikanth and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur were also present here.

Prime Minister had also launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19.

The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram before it heads to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.

The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The torch was received and carried by Grandmaster J Deepan Chakkravarthy and was presented to medal winners in various sports at the race course ground.

44th Chess Olympiad: Pakistan withdraws from Chennai event despite team reaching India
article-image

