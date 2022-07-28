44th Chess Olympiad: Pakistan withdraws from Chennai event despite team reaching India

Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai scheduled from July 28 to August 10, despite the team landing in the city, the Ministry of External Affairs reported.

“It is surprising that Pakistan has taken a decision not to participate in Chess Olympiad even after their team reached India,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stated to declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open at grand inauguration programme being organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.

Prime Minister had also launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19..

The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram before it heads to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.

The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Monday.