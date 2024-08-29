PM Modi Pays Tribute To Legendary Hockey Player Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Sports Day (Major Dhyan Chand's birthday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt tribute to the legendary hockey player on Thursday, as per a PIB release.

About Major Dhyan Chand

Dhyan Chand celebrated as 'The Wizard' represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day.

Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage

Read Also Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Pays Tribute To Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand On Account Of National...

PM Modi Takes To Social Media Platform 'X' To Pay Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand

In his tweet earlier today, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of recognizing all those who have passionately contributed to sports and proudly represented India on the global stage.

PM Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting sports at all levels to create an ecosystem where every young Indian can aspire to play and shine.

"Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India. Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine," PM Modi wrote on X.

Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India. Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and… pic.twitter.com/nInOuIOrpp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Extends His Wishes On National Sports Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to everyone on National Sports Day.

"On the birth anniversary of hockey magician Major Dhyan Chand, I pay my respects and wish all fellow countrymen a Happy 'National Sports Day,'" Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

हॉकी के जादूगर मेजर ध्यानचंद जी की जयंती पर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ और समस्त देशवासियों को ‘राष्ट्रीय खेल दिवस’ की शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ।



मेजर ध्यानचंद जी का जीवन इस बात का प्रतीक है कि अटूट लगन और अनवरत साधना से कोई भी लक्ष्य प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने न सिर्फ भारतीय हॉकी को… pic.twitter.com/G7uJrCyhhp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2024

"Major Dhyan Chand's life is a symbol that any goal can be achieved with unwavering dedication and relentless effort. He not only elevated Indian hockey to great heights but also inspired a positive consciousness towards sports in the country. This illustrious athlete will continue to guide future generations," he added.