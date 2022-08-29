e-Paper Get App

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to legendary Indian Hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Narendra Modi greets nation on Air Force Day |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted sportspersons on National Sports Day. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to legendary Indian Hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsPM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

On Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Previous Maharashtra govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets: Sharad Pawar

Previous Maharashtra govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Better mobile connectivity at 8 stations

Mumbai: Better mobile connectivity at 8 stations

St Xavier’s Malhar fest: More than 1,000 students attend Day 1

St Xavier’s Malhar fest: More than 1,000 students attend Day 1