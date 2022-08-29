PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted sportspersons on National Sports Day. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to legendary Indian Hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."
