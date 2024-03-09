'Pleased With How The Ball Came Out Today': Ravichandran Ashwin After Shining In His 100th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes it was the perfect Test match for him as he felt proud of how the ball came out of his hand on day 3 in Dharamsala. With the 37-year-old spearheading England's innings demolition with 9 wickets in his 100th Test, Ashwin revealed to be feeling overwhelmed by the wishes he got before the match.

Ashwin was magnificent throughout the Test, especially in the 2nd innings, demolishing India's top-order. Before lunch on day 3, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer produced a beauty to remove Ben Stokes and dismissed Ben Foakes after the break to claim a fifer.

Speaking to broadcasters after the match, Ashwin said he felt proud of how well he bowled amid the hype of the 100th Test. He elaborated:

"Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling. Lot happened, lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for? Tried different actions, speeds, releases through the series. You need that skillset in India. Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few. Cricket is a game played between your ears. Looks like a lot is happening because the new ball is biting off the surface."

"Sticking to one method won't work" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin underlined the need to keep evolving oneself, given batters all over the globe continue to come up with techniques to negate bowlers. He also revealed to be enjoying with the new ball as it produced bounce.

"If I'm confident of trying and executing something, I will try that. The amount of cricket we play, and the analysis, batters will line you up if you don't change. Sticking to one method won't work. From the far end there was more bite, from the other end more speed. With the new ball I got some bounce and kick today. The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hand is unbelievable, I can't be more happy for somebody."

With India's home season done, the players will turn up for their respecitve IPL franchises.