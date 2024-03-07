 IND vs ENG, 5th Test: R Ashwin Lets Reluctant Kuldeep Yadav Lead Team Off Field, Have Match Ball For Taking 5 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets in the 100th match of his illustrious Test career.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Ravichandran Ashwin and |

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's kind gesture won hearts as he let his teammate Kuldeep Yadav lead the team towards the dressing room after the latter picked fifer on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 7.

Ashwin, who is playing 100th match of his illustrious Test career, received a guard of honour while he was taking the field in his milestone match. Though the spotlight was on the Chennai-born cricketer, Kuldeep Yadav managed to stole the show with his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

After bundling out England for 218 in the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav took the ball from the umpire and gave it to R Ashwin as he wanted him to lead the team off the field in his 100th Test match. However, Ashwin denied it and gave the ball back to Kuldeep and asked him to lead the team towards the dressing.

In another picture, Kuldeep Yadav can be seen leading the team while Ravichandran Ashwin applauding from behind as Team India walked towards the dressing room after wrapping up the England's first innings batting.

