IND vs ENG: Team India Players Give Ravichandran Ashwin Guard Of Honour As He Takes Field For His 100th Test On Day 1 In Dharamsala; Watch

Team India players give guard of honour to R Ashwin. | (Credits: Twitter)

In what is Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test, his teammates provided him a guard of honour on taking the field on day 1 of the 5th Test against England. The video of the same went viral on social media as the off-spinner also acknowledged the crowd in the process.

Head coach Rahul Dravid presented the 37-year-old with his cap for the 100th Test in the presence of the latter's wife Prithi Narayanan and his wife. Having made his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin has emerged as one of India's biggest match-winners, especially in India. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer is also a handy batter down the order, accumulating 5 centuries, 3 of which have come in India.

The 3rd Test in Rajkot also saw Ashwin cross the landmark of 500 Test scalps, dismissing Zak Crawley for the same. Below is the video of Ashwin being provided with the guard of honour: