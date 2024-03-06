‘There Was Guy Named Rishabh Pant In Our Team’: Rohit Sharma On Ben Duckett Saying Yashasvi Jaiswal Learnt Aggressive Batting From England

Rohit Sharma's epic reply to Ben Duckett's comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma came up with an epic response to England batter Ben Duckett's statement over Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking batting approach ahead of the fifth and final Test of the series at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Duckett sparked controversy after he stated that England should deserve credit for encouraging Indian batters, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal to play style attacking style of cricket after Day 3 of the Rajkot Test. He received backlash from Indian cricket fans for perceived arrogance.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain too criticised Ben Duckett over his comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting approach, stating the youngsters learned from his upbringing and asked England batters look at and learn from Jaiswal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Dharamshala Test, Rohit Sharma stated that Ben Duckett might not have seen Rishabh Pant bat aggressively and thus, he felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal learned it from him.

"There was a guy named Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn't seen him playing." India skipper said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in a sensational form in the ongoing Test series against England, batting with aggressive approach and taking the bowlers to cleaners. He slammed 23 sixes in four Tests, becoming the first players to hit over 20 sixes in a Test series. Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram's record for the most sixes in a Test innings (12).

Before Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant used to challenge the opposition bowlers with counter-attacking approach along with cautious batting that has made him a match winner on any given day. Pant is often known for pulling the team out of precarious situation.