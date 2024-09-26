'Please Stop Fighting And Bring In Peace': Pakistani Boxer Conveys Message To PM Modi After Defeating His Indian Counterpart; Video

Usman Wazeer. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer has knocked out his Indian counterpart Thehlak Selvam in only 65 seconds in what was the opening round of the much-awaited World Youth Boxing Championship bout in Bangkok on Thursday. After winning the bout, he also also conveyed a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining the need for peace.

The contest held at the Space Plus boxing arena saw the 24-year-old Pakistan boxer take control with early strikes, making it difficult for Selvam to withstand the same. Wazeer landed what proved to be the final blow as his Indian counterpart fell on the mat.

"I am from Pakistan and everyone is fighting in the border" - Usman Wazeer

The referee declared Usman the winner on technical grounds. Here's what the youngster said in his message to PM Modi:

Alhamdulillah knockout 🇮🇳 Indian boxer in just one minute. This message for prime minister of India @narendramodi . We all Pakistan want peace. Share this message and show some love❤️🙏🏼👑🥊 #usmanwazeerboxer #PakistanVsIndia #boxingfight #trendingvideo #viralvideochallenge #focus pic.twitter.com/31MdsFKkXV — Usman Wazeer (@WazeerUsman) September 26, 2024

"I want to convey one message from this international platform. I am from Pakistan and everyone is fighting in the border. Our country vs India. I request Prime Minister of India Modi sir please stop fighting and bring in peace. Pakistani people want to come to India and Indian people want to come to Pakistan. So, I request you to stop this and bring peace and bring Pakistan-India together."

The win over the Indian Boxer was also Usman's 14th consecutive in professional boxing. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old had beaten Thailand’s Jatsada Pithakdantha. He has won a handful of championships in his short career, including World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title and has an astonishing 71% knockout ratio.