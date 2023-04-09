'Play well or don't come to IPL': Virender Sehwag slams DC skipper David Warner after RR loss |

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals suffered a 57-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their third match in a row. Skipper David Warner, who took over the captaincy for the season in the absence of Rishabh Pant, struck a half-century but failed to impress critics with his rate of run-scoring as the squad fell short of Rajasthan's total of 199 runs.

Former Delhi Capitals captain Virender Sehwag issued a harsh message to Warner, telling him to pull up his socks and hit more runs or "don't play in IPL."

In a critical message, Sehwag pressed Warner (65 runs off 55 balls) to score at a faster rate.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said "David, if you are listening, please play well. Score 50 in 25 balls. Learn from Jaiswal, he hit it in 25 balls."

He further told him not to play in the IPL if he cannot manage that.

DC lose to RR by 57 runs

DC have registered their third straight loss to the tournament, losing to RR by 57 runs

Put to bat first by DC, RR scored 199/4 in their 20 overs. A 98-run stand between openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler helped RR reach a big score. Yashasvi scored 60 off 31 balls, consisting of 11 fours and a six. Buttler scored 79 in 51 balls, consisting of 11 fours and a six. Shimron Hetmyer (39* in 21 balls) played a quick cameo in the end.

Mukesh Kumar (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for DC, while Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell also got a wicket.

In chase of 200 runs, DC was reduced to 38/3 at the end of their powerplay. A 64-run stand between Lalit Yadav (38 off 24 balls) and David Warner gave DC some hope, but Yuzvendra Chahal (3/27) and Trent Boult (3/29) were too good for DC to handle. The visitors finished at 142/9 in 20 overs.

(With ANI inputs)