Piramal gallop away with Southern Command Polo Cup

Mumbai

ASC and Piramal team and the Dynamix Achievers dished out a thriller, at the Amateur Riders' Club Southern Command Cup Polo Championship at Mahalaxmi Racecourse here recently.

It was mixture of mixed fortune in the three chakkars as ASC, Piramal Team after being pushed to the walls by the Dynamix Achievers in the first chakkar came back strongly in the two that followed to pip Dynamix Achievers by 6-5.

The game witnessed Argentinian player Daniel Otamendi fall off his horse during the defense play and the game came to a halt. In spite, of the mishap, he revived himself and scored two goals post the same for his team Dynamix Achievers.

Lt. Col Vishal Chauhan of ASC / Piramal, the highest rated army polo player in the country had a hand injury during the game. Regardless of the same, Vishal performed exceptionally, scored three goals for his team and became man of the match leading his team to victory. This encounter was held keeping all government SOPs.

ARTY, ARC emerge joint winners

Artillery Club (ARTY), Nashik and Amateur Riders' Club, Mumbai the best in the competition were tied 3-3 at the polo ground, in a five chakkars. ARTY Cup

It was a mixed combination of the ARTY team, as the players came from across the country with the horses and exhibited some thrilling polo.

Skipper, Sunny Patel (+2 handicap) led from the front for the host finding the target thrice, while Lt. Col. A Samantarya led the Nashik outfit and netted one, while, NN Raj Kumar and Maj RK Gautam joined the party chipped in a goal each for them.

Chief Justice of India, Sharad Bobde and Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Dipankar Datta were among the guests present.