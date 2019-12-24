PIFA Sports hold fancied Kolhapur 0-0

Mumbai: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai dished out a solid determined performance and shared honours with defending champions FC Kolhapur City, Kolhapur as they played out a goalless draw in an hard-fought play-off match of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League 2019-2020, at the Cooperage ground.
The fancied Kolhapur outfit found the going tough against the Mumbai side who played plenty of grit and put up quite a strong challenge before the match finished in a draw.
Earlier, Kenkre FC, Mumbai and CFCI (Community Football Club of India) scored easy win in their respective games. Kenkre FC blanked local outfit Samuel FA 7-0 and CFCI got the better of FSI (Football School of India), Thane 2-0.
Results: CFCI, Mumbai 2 (Neha Ture, Jennifer Rayyar) beat FSI, Mumbai 0.
Kenkre FC, Mumbai 7 (Soumya Guguloth 2, Grace Hauhnar 2, Jyoti S. 2, Sapna Jaiswar) beat Samuel FA, Mumbai 0.
PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai 0 drew with FC Kolhapur City, Kolhapur 0.
