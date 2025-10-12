 Phenomenal! Shubman Gill Plucks A Blinder As Tagenarine Chanderpaul Falls Cheaply On Day 3 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video
Team India skipper Shubman Gill plucked an outstanding diving catch on Day 3 of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Gill used his presence of mind to perfection and put in a dive to see the back of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who mistimed the pull shot.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the innings sent down by Mohammed Siraj as Chanderpaul went for the pull but was in no position to play it well and miscued it. Gill, who was standing at short mid-wicket, covered some excellent ground to ensure he takes the catch comfortably.

The second wicket of the session before tea came from Washington Sundar, who cleaned up Alick Athanaze for 7.

Shubman Gill enforces follow-on after bowling West Indies out for 248

With the visiting side still trailing by 270 runs, Indian skipper Shubman Gill has decided to enforce the follow-on. With the pitch not getting any better to bat on, the Caribbeans will have their task cut out.

West Indies' top-order batters showed credible resistance but were given a good example by Kharry Pierre and Anderson Phillip as they managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers a fair bit. The West Indies trail the two-Test series by 1-0, losing by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.

The top-scorer from West Indies' first innings was Athanaze, who made 41, while Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 26.5-4-82-5, bagging his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Among the visiting batters, Athanaze, Chanderpaul and Shai Hope got starts without failing to convert them.

