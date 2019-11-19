Pep not going anywhere - Josep Maria Orobitg

With his former club Bayern Munich looking for a new manager, people were quick to point out that current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains friendly with the German champions. His agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, has put an end to any rumours suggesting that Pep could be tempted to return to his old haunting grounds.

"Pep is content and very happy in Manchester. His contract is until June 2021," Guardiola's agent Josep Maria Orobitg told German daily Bild. "Guardiola always fulfils his contracts. I haven't spoken with anyone in Germany about him - neither with intermediaries nor club bosses.”

He then categorically denied all the rumours, firmly saying that Pep would stay in Manchester for the time being.

Guardiola won the German league and cup double in his final season at Bayern in 2016, the final pieces in a trophy laden stint at the club.