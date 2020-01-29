'Pehli baar suna hai': Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta mocks Saina Nehwal for joining BJP

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Nehwal's biggest rival Jwala Gutta took a jibe at the shuttler after her induction in the ruling party.

Taking to Twitter, Gutta said, "Pehli baar Suna hai...bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya (Hearing this for the first time, started playing for no reason, joined the part for no reason)." In her tweet, she mocks Nehwal's reason for joining the political party.