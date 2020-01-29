'Pehli baar suna hai': Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta mocks Saina Nehwal for joining BJP

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Nehwal's biggest rival Jwala Gutta took a jibe at the shuttler after her induction in the ruling party.
Taking to Twitter, Gutta said, "Pehli baar Suna hai...bewajah khelna shuru kiya aur ab bewajah party join kiya (Hearing this for the first time, started playing for no reason, joined the part for no reason)." In her tweet, she mocks Nehwal's reason for joining the political party.
In a video by ANI, Nehwal shared the reason for joining BJP. "Jab khelna shuru kiya tab koi wajah nahi thi, BJP join karne ki bhi koi wajah nahi hai (When I started playing, I did not have a reason. Likewise, I have no reason for joining BJP)," Nehwal said.
Gutta was criticised for her comment on the shuttler, but the 36-year-old stood her ground and silenced the critics with her replies.
In December 2019, rising protests were seen across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Amidst such tension, Jwala Gutta urged all Indian sportspersons to 'come out and condemn violence'.
Taking to Twitter, Jwala posted a video where she called all the country's sportspersons as 'peace ambassadors'.
"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence, violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the shuttler said in the video.
"Come out and condemn violence," she added.
