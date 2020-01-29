Badminton champion Saina Nehwal joins BJP

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.
On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.
In 2015, the 29-year-old became the first Indian woman shuttler to achieve the World No. 1 ranking. She is currently ranked ninth.
On January 22 she was knocked out of Thailand Masters after losing to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-13, 17-21, 21-15. World number 18 Saina had a 4-0 head-to-head record against the number 29 Dane before the match.
Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Commonwealth Games medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat had joined BJP.
