PDP Youth Convention on November 13 postponed in likelihood of Ind vs Pak match

India face England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Convention scheduled for November 13 has been postponed in the likelihood of an India vs Pakistan cricket match.

Pakistan outclassed New Zealand, last edition's runners-up, in the semifinal with a clinical show to notch up a comfortable seven-wicket win to sail into their third T20 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, India face England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday.

Mehbooba took to social media to make the announcement.

"PDP Youth Convention scheduled for 13th Nov has been postponed because of the likelihood of an India - Pak cricket match. Hope LG admin & police sportingly treat it as a game & not an excuse to crack down on young boys in the Valley," Mehbooba tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

