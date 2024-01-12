PCB Unveils Dates For PSL 9; Defending Champions Lahore Qalandars To Face Islamabad United In Tournament Opener

Lahore Qalandars. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the dates for the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament gets underway from February 17th, 2024, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars locking horns with two-time title winners Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium. Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi are the venues for the tournament.

The 34-match competition will see Karachi host the most matches with 11 matches, including the qualifier, two eliminators and the final on March 18th. Lahore and Rawalpindi will stage 9 fixtures each, while Multan, also known as the City of Saints have been rewarded with five games.

The tournament will also take place in two legs as Multan and Lahore will host 14 matches between February 17th - 27th. The action will shift to Rawalpindi and Karachi - both of which will stage 16 games between February 28th - March 12th. Karachi will host the entire playoff matches.

PCB Chairman addresses the schedule of PSL:

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf believes that hosting the tournament in these four cities will ensure that the cricketing action reaches the maximum number of fans and hopes it extends to the grassroots level too. Ashraf said, as quoted by pcb.co.pk:

"We are thrilled to announce that the HBL Pakistan Super League's ninth edition is set to kick off on February 17, showcasing the best of T20 cricket in four cities across Pakistan. The decision to host the marquee event across these cities is a testament to our commitment to bring top-notch cricket to fans across the country."

"We believe that hosting matches in these venues not only adds to the excitement for fans but also promotes cricket at the grassroots level. As we gear up for this spectacular event, we look forward to witnessing thrilling action and creating unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide."

Under Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Qalandars won their 2nd consecutive title last year.