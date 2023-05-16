 PCB chief Najam Sethi seeks more clarity on the proposed ICC's revenue model
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi isn't convinced with ICC's proposed revenue model, keeping in mind India's majority share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Najam Sethi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for clarification on the leaked financial model for the 2024-27 cycle, claiming that the board does not understand how the table of sharing is being constructed.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is projected to collect 38.5 percent of overall money, as the ICC has suggested its new model for 2024 to 2027. England and Australia would each receive 6.89% and 6.25%. Pakistan stands to receive 5.75% of the ICC's estimated earnings, which are mostly derived from the sale of its media rights.

The revenue-sharing model is due to be voted on for validation at the next ICC board meeting in June, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has stated that it will not vote unless further clarity is provided on the basis from which the revenue-sharing is derived.

"We are insisting that the ICC should tell us how these figures were arrived at. We are not happy with the situation as it stands. Come June, when the board is expected to approve the financial model, unless these details are provided to us, we are not going to approve it," Sethi told Reuters in London.

PCB chief Najam Sethi urges the BCCI to find a middle solution for the Asia Cup:

Speaking in a Zoom interview on Monday, Sethi warned that Pakistan might end up boycotting both Asia Cup and World Cup this year if India don't meet their demands. He believes Pakistan's World Cup matches should take place at a neutral venue until India agree to play in Pakistan.

"BCCI should take a good, rational decision so that we don't have any problems going forward. India should not be looking at a situation where we end up boycotting the Asia Cup and also the World Cup, and then India ends up boycotting the Champions Trophy [in Pakistan in 2025]. That will be a huge mess. We also have security concerns for our team in India. So let Pakistan play its matches in Dhaka or Mirpur, or UAE or in Sri Lanka. This is the solution going forward, until such time that India agrees to play Pakistan, in Pakistan and outside Pakistan, bilaterally."

According to the 2023 World Cup's tentative schedule, India will face Pakistan on October 15th in Ahmedabad.

