'Be scared, India': Pakistan fans react after Babar Azam & Co qualify for T20 World Cup semis

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) |

Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets at Adelaide on Sunday.

In their high-stake last Super 12 match, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's four for 22, his career-best T20I figures, to first restrict Bangladesh to 127 for eight and then chased down the target in 11 balls to spare.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

Later, Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 128 for five in 18.1 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan made a run-a-ball 32, while Mohammad Haris scored an 18-ball 31.

Nasum Ahmed (1/14) was the best bowler for Bangladesh.

Pakistan join India from Group 2 in the semifinals.

Pakistan fans took to social media to hail the team's victory/

Here are a few reactions

Semis

Pakistan vs Newzealand

N

India vs England



Finalists

India and Pakistan — 🌺🌺🌺 (@Saba786O) November 6, 2022